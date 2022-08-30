Nigeria: FIBA Basketball World Cup - D'Tigers' Coach Insists They Can Still Qualify

30 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

D'Tigers are hoping to turn things around in the final qualifying window billed for February

Mfom Udofia, the Head Coach of Nigeria's Men's Basketball Team, is confident that the D'Tigers can still qualify for next year's FIBA Basketball World Cup.

With only one victory over Guinea in the recently concluded fourth qualifying window in Abidjan, the D'Tigers are in a precarious position in the race for World Cup qualification next year.

While the chances appear bleak, the D'Tigers coach insists that his team's season is not yet over, pointing out that there is still one more qualifying window to salvage things.

Coach Udofia, who is particularly disappointed that D'Tigers did not obtain the much-needed victory over Angola on Sunday, stated that he and his players will continue to work hard to make their dream a reality.

"It was a tough loss (against Angola) for us and I must say that the players fought hard but the victory did not come our way. It's not over for Nigeria yet given that there is another window. We will keep playing and giving our best till the last day of the qualifiers." the coach declared in an interview with FIBA.

While Nigeria hopes for a miracle, Cote d'Ivoire has already qualified as the first African nation for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which will be held in Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines.

The D'Tigers qualified far ahead of the Ivorians for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, but the tables have now turned.

The Elephants officially qualified for the World Cup after defeating Cape Verde 77-69 last Sunday.

The African Qualifiers resume in February 2023 with Window 5, but the Ivorians, Africa's only undefeated team thus far, will have no need to break a sweat because they have already secured their second consecutive World Cup qualification.

Four of the five tickets reserved for African teams are still available.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X