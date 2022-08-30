Gambia: EFSTH, KGH And Others Boosted to Address Shortage of Oxygen

Banjul Oxygen, one of the leading oxygen producers and a Gambian owned company has extended its benevolent gesture to the county's main referral hospital - Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul and the Kanifing General Hospital (KGH) in the Kanifing Municipality with the donation of 35 bottles of oxygen.

EFSTH received 25 bottles of oxygen while Kanifing General Hospital received 10 bottles of oxygen.

The gesture, officials said formed part of their culture of sharing and caring especially to needy people and institutions across the country. The beneficiary institutions also claimed that shortage of oxygen was among the top challenges their institutions were encountering.

Sheriff Grant, an administrator at Banjul Oxygen Company, said the benevolent gesture formed part of 'our corporate social responsibilities' with the objectives of helping Gambians especially hospitals.

"Helping Gambians, especially hospitals is at the center stage of our developmental aspirations due to the fact that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation."

Oxygen, he stated, is a key consumable that everyone needs, especially hospitals. "Therefore, taken into account that Banjul Oxygen is the leading, the most trustworthy and the most reliable oxygen producers in The Gambia, thus our Managing Director deems it necessary to complement government's efforts in helping the beneficiaries.

"We all know that the government can't do it alone, thus all hands must be on deck so that collectively, we can develop this country, especially the country's health sector."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The chief medical director for EFSTH, Dr. Ammar Al Jafari, dwelled on the importance of the donated items to the hospital, saying it was among the top challenges confronting them. "I can tell you that we are really very happy and proud of Banjul Oxygen. This clearly indicated that the company cares about Gambians and more especially the patients at the hospital."

"EFSTH always needs oxygen. This is not the first time they are donating to the hospital and I am hoping that it will surely not be the last time."

"Oxygen is always a big challenge for the hospital. Many units in the hospital need oxygen. We have also included an oxygen plant in our vision, but until we have that, such a donation is timely and welcome development for us. We have four branches and all those branches need oxygen."

Sankung Jaiteh, human resources manager at KGH, said the consumption of oxygen in the hospital is on the increase especially at a time when covid-19 is resurfacing.

"Normally, we consume 10 oxygen but now we consume about 20. This is a good gesture and we hope that others emulate Banjul Oxygen because the hospital and the health ministry alone can't do it. Supporting the hospital means supporting the entire community."