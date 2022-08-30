Gambia: D2.8 Million Restored Sanyang Police Station Inaugurated

The ministers of Interior, Agriculture and the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly were among a glittering array of high-profile guests at the event described as another watershed moment as far as policing in the community of Sanyang is concerned.

Last year, angry mobs set the Sanyang police station ablaze following a demonstration in the village over the killing of a native by a Senegalese national. Few weeks after the protests, the CEO of GACH Global, Dr. Abubakary Jawara, visited Sanyang and, disheartened by what he saw, and promised to immediately rehabilitate it.

Mr Jawara then approached the Police High Command and he was given the green light to begin the work. However, after a little over one year of rehabilitation, Sanyang police station now boasts of a living quarter, mosque, spaces for SIS, GID and DLEAG.

"I was displeased when I received the news of the incident that happened at the Sanyang police station which was unfortunate and scary," Dr. Jawara recollected in his speech delivered at the inauguration by his brother Yusupha Jawara.

Jawara added: "A police station is a security place and when it is threatened then the people are equally at risk because it serves as a security centre for its people." He urged the youth of Sanyang to embrace peace which the best commodity Gambians export.

"So, anything done to maintain that peace is never a waste but a profitable investment. This Sanyang police station is not only for the people of Sanyang but for everyone in The Gambia whether a Gambia or not. So instead of planning to cause destruction to it, we should protect it from harm because it protects us from harm," Jawara said.

Dr Jawara said though the D2.8 million he invested to reconstruct the police station is huge he was more concerned about the return on investment than the money expended.

"I willingly and humbly sponsored the station as a contribution for the betterment of my country. So being here to attend this occasion means a lot to me because it is a confirmation to me that my investment made a successful outcome and I am happy about that," Dr. Jawara stated.

The Alkalo of Sanyang, Lamin Jabang, thanked Dr. Jawara for his intervention, saying the GACH CEO is now a household name in Sanyang thanks to his community development efforts.

The Chairman of Sanyang VDC, Lamin Bojang, recalled how they found it almost impossible to rebuild the station due to financial problems.

"But Jawara went to IGP Mamour Jobe and committed himself to rebuilding it(station). We thank him for that and other community development projects he financed," Bojang acknowledged.

The Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Demba Sabally, described Dr. Jawara as a patriot because, according to him, only a patriot would be willing to part with close to D3m to build a police station.

The Police Commissioner West Coast Region, Pateh Jallow, emphasised on the need for the observance of the rule of law and promotion of peace in communities. The nonsense police commissioner said the police will not compromise the peace and security of the country at any given time. "It doesn't matter who is involved but the police will not and cannot be intimidated," he said.

The Councillor of Sanyang Ward, Boto Bojang, said: "This is an important day for Sanyang. We need a police station for our protection. Dr. Abubakary Jawara, you have done something massive for Sanyang. Since you are the son of Sanyang, we want you to support your compatriots."

Meanwhile, the GACH CEO has also donated a brand-new pickup worth over D1 million to the Sanyang station.