Gambia: Buckingham Utd FC Pommel Senior Players in Gunjur Nawetan

Buckingham United FC on Saturday pommeled Senior Players 3-0 in the 2022-2023 Gunjur 'nawetan' played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

Buckingam United FC and Senior Players slipped to Falcons FC and Fabou FC in their opening group matches.

The duo needed a win to bounce back in the Coastal Town wet season biggest football fiesta.

Buckingham United FC secured the significant three points after notching three goals in the match without Senior Players reacting to grasp their first victory in the annual Gunjur nawettan.

The win earned Buckingham FC 3 points after two group matches.

Senior Player remained pointless after losing their two opening group matches.

They must win their two remaining group matches to increase their hopes of securing a place in the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Gunjur nawettan.

Meanwhile, Gam Rock FC defeated Golden FC 1-0 to recover in the on-going Gunjur nawettan after slipping to Mighty Ajax FC 3-1 in their opening group before clashing with the Golden boys, who drew goalless with Santos United FC in their opening group match.