Gambia: Buckingham Utd FC Pommel Senior Players in Gunjur Nawetan

29 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Buckingham United FC on Saturday pommeled Senior Players 3-0 in the 2022-2023 Gunjur 'nawetan' played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

Buckingam United FC and Senior Players slipped to Falcons FC and Fabou FC in their opening group matches.

The duo needed a win to bounce back in the Coastal Town wet season biggest football fiesta.

Buckingham United FC secured the significant three points after notching three goals in the match without Senior Players reacting to grasp their first victory in the annual Gunjur nawettan.

The win earned Buckingham FC 3 points after two group matches.

Senior Player remained pointless after losing their two opening group matches.

They must win their two remaining group matches to increase their hopes of securing a place in the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Gunjur nawettan.

Meanwhile, Gam Rock FC defeated Golden FC 1-0 to recover in the on-going Gunjur nawettan after slipping to Mighty Ajax FC 3-1 in their opening group before clashing with the Golden boys, who drew goalless with Santos United FC in their opening group match.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X