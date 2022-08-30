Gambia: President Bajo Vows to Deliver Football Development Infrastructure

Lamin Kaba Bajo, who was re-elected president The Gambia Football Federation on Saturday has vowed to do everything possible to deliver football development infrastructure as promised in his manifesto.

President-elect Bajo was speaking to the press shortly after his reelection as president of The Gambia Football Federation for a third term in office after defeating Sadibou Kamaso by 51 votes to 25 in 77 casted votes. There was one invalid vote.

"The most urgent work on my table right now is the qualification to the Afcon 2024 tournament and also the continuation of the football infrastructure projects. I will do everything possible to ensure that those projects are delivered as soon as possible," said Lamin Kaba Bajo.

He revealed that his election into the office for a third term means he has further challenges but noting that they aim to professionalise the Gambian league during the 2024/2025 season as stated in their manifesto.

The GFF boss noted that they will start work immediately to ensure they deliver on their promise.

He went on to express satisfaction in the whole process of the elections, adding that the election was highly contested in terms of procedures to ensure it is not a rubber-stamped election.

"The rules were observed and enforced to ensure it is not a rubber-stamped election. I am someone who accepts dissenting views and I adore criticism objectively because they only make me and my team better."

Asked about their leaked secret meeting with some of the delegates during the eve of the election in one of the hotels, he replied, "This is an allegation. People who identified themselves with me came together so that we further organise and prepare ourselves. That is not an allegation."

He further said that people who voted for him were not induced in any way by his camp, adding that there were highly respected people who attended that meeting but later voted against him during the election.

Reconciliation

He called on all stakeholders to come forward and join hands with him and his team to work for the development of football in the country.

"We will call anyone we feel have a role to play in the development of our football to come forward. We also call on people to come forward who have any initiative towards the development of Gambian football."