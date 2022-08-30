Gambia: Over 200 Teachers Undergoing Comprehensive Health Education Training

At least 210 teachers are currently undergoing training in the trainer's program on Comprehensive Health Education (CHE) at the NaNA Complex in Bakau.

The teachers are drawn from Lower, Upper, and Senior Secondary Schools in equal numbers of 70 each from the three categories. The 12 days training is divided into four days for each category starting with LBS to UBS and then SSS(private and public schools in Region One.)

The Comprehensive Health Education training of trainers' program is being organised by the Curriculum Research Evaluation and Development Directorate (CREDD) unit of the Ministry of Basic Senior Education (MoBSE). It is meant to enlighten and educate teachers to enhance and broaden their knowledge of adolescent sexual and reproductive health (ASRH).

The CHE program is under Strengthening Access to Quality Comprehensive Health Education in The Gambia, an implementation research project by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) and funded by the International Development Research Center (IDRC). It is meant to enlighten and educate in and out-of-school students on adolescent sexual and reproductive health (ASRH).

Participants also include representatives of Special Schools from GOVI, Methodist and St John's School for the Deaf.

Fatou Dally Bittaye, director of CREDD told participants that they would find the training educative and interesting, saying "by the end of the training you will be fully armed with prerequisite knowledge to impact children in your care."

The CHE, she said aims at providing children and young people with knowledge, skills, attitudes, rules and values that would enable them to develop a positive view of their sexuality.

Phebian Ina Grant-Sagnia, principal investigator of the Project for Strengthening Access to Quality Comprehensive Health Education for in-and-out of school adolescents in Region I who is also a Principal Health Researcher at the Ministry of Health dilated on the wide communication gap between parents, teachers, pupils and students regarding ASRH.

Dr Marena, one of the trainers encouraged trainee teachers to take the program with utmost seriousness as they are teachers dealing with young people who would become adults in the future.