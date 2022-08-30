Gambia: Young Gambian Author to Launch New Book

Young Gambian author, Laity Badjan is set to launch his new book titled: Smoke Of Sins. The book covers almost all trending factors in the globe that are more likely to be one of the most devastating situations since the existence of mankind.

In an interview with the author, he said the book has illustrated mostly the greater effects of hazardous features taken for human rights and a modern system of civilization whilst ignoring the fact that the same features are prohibited following the orders of society from a religious perspective.

Some of the topics the book covered includes the legalisation of abortion by certain states, the campaign for robotic machines taking over human sexual needs, baby dumping, the use and abuse of drugs by young people, human trafficking, rape issues, child marriage, increase in teenage pregnancy, sex scandal, sex tourism, pornography, the tutoring of same-sex (LGBT) revolution in the international community and it's legalisation.

"We are already going astray, already being misled by an anonymous group of folks either from the scientific world or from the satanic society with the influence of the most dangerous thesis we tend to replace with a modern way of living. This is a wrong civilisation method of living. We are doing the worst already, and we are committed to it as no one wants to say the truth due to the unrealistic benefits we hope to receive in the process either directly or indirectly by giving these vices a slide sense of promotion," he stated.

"Public sex is normal today. Man to man and woman to woman affairs are normal. The young and elderly have all rights to revamp their genders. The young and elderly female has right to get rid of a pregnancy without the laws of the land taking actions against them for murdering an unborn child. Today machines are invented to satisfy the human sexual tendency. Machines are invented to cover the human capacity of labor making mankind feel useless already," he also said.

He highlighted that the book has not only transparently discussed the dangers affecting society to the extreme without a proper ruling order but also stressed the need for a conceptual change of living to save the generation, youth, unborn children, and build a more civilised society.