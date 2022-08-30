Gambia: Direct Aid Settles Fines for Mile II Inmates

Direct Aid International, a non-political, non-sectarian organization dedicated to bringing a sense of normalcy to international crisis situations in its commitment to provide direct aid to the world's most isolated from other sources of assistance recently contributed in promoting peace between creditors and their debtors by settling fines amounting to one million one hundred and forty thousand dalasis for twenty-two inmates at Mile II prisons.

Ansumana Kinteh, information officer for Direct Aid International, said the gesture for civil suits inmates came as a result of rigorous consultations between their office and authorities, saying they will not settle criminal suits because they do not want to encourage criminal activities.

"They may not have been at fault initially but rather unfortunately found themselves in the situation due to lack of capacity and for that reason we decided to support them," he added.

Abdel Latifourahou, country director for Direct Aid International, said the due procedure has been made for creditors to receive their money.

He expressed their readiness to continue supporting those in need to maintain peace between individuals.

Awa Jarju, Direct Aid International regional programme officer for West Coast Region, on behalf of Government, thanked Direct Aid International and their donors for responding to The Gambia during difficulties.