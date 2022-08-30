Gambia: Kamaso Questions Tactics Ahead of GFF Election

Sadibou Kamaso, leader of Team Restore Confidence (TRC) has questioned Team Kaba's tactics ahead of last Saturday's Gambia Football Federation (GFF) election.

Mr. Kamaso was denied entry at Paradise Suites Hotel where the GFF election was taking place until after the extra-ordinary season was concluded.

Kamaso, who was later allowed to enter the hotel and hall to vote, however, said the voting process was transparent.

"Today, I was barred from entering the extraordinary congress by the chairman of the Electoral Committee who had no jurisdiction. That was one of many tactics employed to butcher our constitution," he said.

According to him, even the seating arrangements for the election were not proper, saying during previous elections, regions and clubs had their name tags on their seats but this election was preplanned by Team Kaba and the Electoral Committee.

He said their mission for contesting the election was to stimulate interest and passion to increase stakeholders' participation as well as bring football and its benefits to the door-step of every Gambian.

Kamaso made these remarks after losing the race for the GFF presidency to incumbent Lamin Kaba Bajo who won by 51 votes to 25 at an election held at Paradise Suites Hotel.

"I am happy to say that we have achieved the part of stimulating interest and passion because for the first time in the history of The Gambia there has been so much interest in our football. I give credit to members of my team," he stated.

He claimed that some delegates were taken to a hotel for a meeting and had an audio leaked were they were being told what to do.

He described his team's journey as very fulfilling and successful, saying they changed the dynamics of Gambian football.

"The stakeholders have spoken and their voices should be respected irrespective of the circumstances they were made to speak," he said.