Gambia: Health Ministry Vows to Deal With 'Dubious Practices' On E-Birth

29 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

Modou Njai, the director of Health Promotion and Education has stated that the Ministry of Health has learned with "dismay" the conduct of certain officers in the ongoing National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (eCRVS) as dubious, adding anyone found wanting will be dealt with.

"According to reports we continue to receive, these individuals are involved in dubious practices such as favouritism and collecting monies from applicants for the new e-birth certificate," Njai stated.

He said the ministry condemns these unscrupulous activities and totally dissociate themselves from such practices.

Njai said the Ministry warns people engaged in such practices to desist from the act with immediate effect, saying individuals caught or evidence brought against them would be dealt with accordingly.

"The Ministry of Health would like to inform the Public that the mass electronic birth registration and National Health Insurance Membership card registration teams comprise of Public Health Officers, Data Entry Clerks, Verification Officers, Canvassers, Approving Officers, Police Officers, Supervisors, ICT Officers and Logistics officers and anyone found wanting will be dealt with accordingly."

In order to curb such acts, Njai encourages the public to report individuals to the Ministry of Health through the toll-free number 1025 for action.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X