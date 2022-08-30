Gambia: Health Ministry Vows to Deal With 'Dubious Practices' On E-Birth

Modou Njai, the director of Health Promotion and Education has stated that the Ministry of Health has learned with "dismay" the conduct of certain officers in the ongoing National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (eCRVS) as dubious, adding anyone found wanting will be dealt with.

"According to reports we continue to receive, these individuals are involved in dubious practices such as favouritism and collecting monies from applicants for the new e-birth certificate," Njai stated.

He said the ministry condemns these unscrupulous activities and totally dissociate themselves from such practices.

Njai said the Ministry warns people engaged in such practices to desist from the act with immediate effect, saying individuals caught or evidence brought against them would be dealt with accordingly.

"The Ministry of Health would like to inform the Public that the mass electronic birth registration and National Health Insurance Membership card registration teams comprise of Public Health Officers, Data Entry Clerks, Verification Officers, Canvassers, Approving Officers, Police Officers, Supervisors, ICT Officers and Logistics officers and anyone found wanting will be dealt with accordingly."

In order to curb such acts, Njai encourages the public to report individuals to the Ministry of Health through the toll-free number 1025 for action.