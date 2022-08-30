Ghana: Mahama - Perception, Derision of Judiciary Is Unfortunate

Former President Mahama has stated that the perception and derision of the judiciary is an unfortunate development that can be the scariest existential threat to any democracy.

"The current damage of the judiciary is when the citizenry think their Judiciary holds no value for them and there is need to restore the battered image which should be undertaken by a new Chief Justice," he cautioned.

According to him, it would take a new Chief Justice to repair the 'broken image' of the Judiciary since the current leadership of the Judiciary lacked what it takes to redeem its sunken image of ridicule and mistrust.

Former President Mahama raises the sentiments when he addressed a gathering of National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawyers about the public perception and derision about the Judiciary which needs to be trusted and have confidence at all times since they have wide ranging implications on security of the state.

The former president stressed on the need for a new Chief Justice to restore public confidence and trust in the courts by working to erase widely held perception of hostility, derision and political bias in legal proceedings at the courts and insisted that unfortunately, there was no hope current leadership of Judiciary could lead such processes of change.

"We can only hope a new Chief Justice will lead the processes to repair the broken image our Judiciary has acquired over the last few years and public perception of bias on the part of Judiciary, poses existential threat to the country's democracy which must be addressed.

"So badly has the image of our Judiciary deteriorated, many of the citizenry openly make mockery of our justice system, our justices and the phrase go to court is these days met with derisive laughter, instead of hope for truly justice people are poking fun about politics and inducements being used to sway the hand of justice in the courts.

"A perceived independent Judiciary is a vital element in safeguarding the country's democracy however, in recent times, the Judiciary has come under widespread criticism due to unanimous nature of some of its rulings and unanimity in its judgments, is subsequently perceived by a section of the public as politically motivated," former President Mahama warned.

That, he intimated, must be cured to preserve integrity of the courts in the dispensation of justice.

Mahama: Perception, derision of Judiciary is unfortunate

