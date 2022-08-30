Ghana: ... As Chelsea Deflate Medeama On Penalties to Claim Third Place

Berekum Chelsea defeated Medeama SC 4-1 on penalties to place third in the GHALCA G6 tournament at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday in the third-place game.

Both teams played to a 2-2 pulsating stalemate after regulation time.

Chelsea have been excellent in the tournament and were tipped as favourites for the diadem.

The Bibires started off with an impressive 2-0 victory over Medeama in their opening fixture to be followed by another five-star performance from Coach Christopher Ennin's charges as they thrashed giants Hearts of Oak 4-0 - before losing 7-8 on penalties in the semi-final against Great Olympics.

Medeama had a bad start in the campaign, but managed to put the pieces together in their second game with a 4-1 thumping of Hearts, having earlier lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the opening fixture.

Yesterday, the Yellow and Mauve lads were the better side, dominating play and continued to stage incursions in the last half of Chelsea.

In the 29th minute, Hafiz Mohammed had an opportunity to give Medeama the lead but Benjamin Abaidoo's teasing cross was too high for him to connect.

Despite not seeing more of their attacking prowess, Outtara Kalou gave Chelsea the lead with a cheeky first touch from Owusu Morrison's low cross in the 40th minute.

Medeama began the restart on an aggressive note and drew level in the 64th minute when midfielder Patrick Ansu found himself unmarked in the penalty box to tap from a cool finish.

After the equaliser, Medeama kept mounting pressing and deservedly notched home the second goal in the 80th minute via spot kick after Derrick Fordjour was brought down in the box. Forward Joshua Agyemang stepped up to calmly covert to make it 2-1 for the Mauve and Yellow lads.

Thinking they had sealed victory, Chelsea pulled level in the 87th minute when Owusu Morrison's strike deflected the goalie with no chance to react.