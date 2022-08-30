Ghana: Fidelity Bank to Reward Active Customers With 'Sikabumm' Promo

As part of activities to mark its 15th anniversary celebrations, Fidelity Bank Ghana has launched a promo dubbed'Fidelity SikaBumm Promo', to reward its cherished customers and to help them to cultivate a savings culture.

New and existing customers who operate current or savings accounts as individuals or sole proprietors under the Inclusive and Personal Banking segments of the bank stand the chance to be part of five winners to be rewarded with GH¢ 10,000 each in a series of monthly draws while the 15 winners who will be rewarded in the grand draw in March 2023stand to win cash rewards of up to GH¢100,000.

To participate in the Fidelity Sika Bumm promo, eligible customers must deposit and maintain fresh deposits of GH¢300 minimum or its multiples in their current and/or savings accounts throughout the period of the promo.

Commenting on the dynamics of the promo, Julian Opuni, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank,in a statement issued in Accra yesterday said"Fidelity is a bank that believes in the financial well-being of its customers no matter their background. The 'SikaBumm' promo is yet another innovative campaign which aligns with our culture of regularly rewarding customers for their patronage."

"The inclusive nature of the campaign also goes to buttress our commitment towards the nation's financial inclusion drive. On the occasion of our 15thanniversary celebration, we believe that this promotion is a befitting initiative to show appreciation to our customers for their unflinching support over the years,"he said.

Director, Sales and Channels, Godfred Attafuah, giving the dynamics of the promo explained that every GH¢300 growth in deposits would earn the eligible customer a ticket calculated based on average deposit growth in the account at the end of each month.

He said "The qualifying number of tickets will be entered into the monthly and grand draws on specified dates to be communicated by the bank."

On a regular basis, qualifying customers will be notified by the bank via SMS on the number of ticket allocations which will feature in the monthly draws and grand finale. The SMS will also specify the venue and date on which the related draw will be held.

Nana EsiIdun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail Banking of Fidelity Bank Ghana, encouraged all customers to take advantage of the Fidelity SikaBummpromo and urged non-customers to open an account with Fidelity Bank to enjoy this offer.