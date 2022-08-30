Ghana: 4 Districts in Bono East Region to Benefit From Agenda 111D

Kajaji — Four districts in the Bono East Region, including the Sene East District, are to benefit from the Agenda 111 hospitals says the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Jerome Gmasombe Kofi Gyimah.

The others are Nkonranza North, Techiman North and Pru West districts.

Mr Gyimah was speaking at Kajaji last Friday, as part of a two-day working visit to the Sene East District by the Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan.

The Sene East DCE was happy that that his district had received its share of national projects and policies being executed by the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, adding that the construction of 22-kilometre (KM) road from Bodinka to Oldman, and 40 KM from Premuase through Abugame to Torkpornya were ongoing.

"Sene East District is enjoying other social intervention programmes namely the Free Senior High School(FSHS), Planting for Food and Jobs(PFJ) and Planting for Export and Rural Development(PERD)," he noted.

Mr Gyimah appealed to the Regional Minister and to help provide office and residential accommodation facilities for Heads of Departments and Agencies posted to the district, to enhanced quality service delivery.

"All the Departments and Agencies including Social Welfare, Birth and Death Registry, Education, Health, Agriculture and Non-Formal Education are still housed at the old community centre and Old SHS respectively," he stated.

The DCE expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the extension of infrastructural development to the area, saying that we hope all stalled projects would be completed.

On his part, the Regional Minister said he visited the Sene enclave to interact with the people, inaugurate completed projects, inspect ongoing constructions and make general assessment of development in the area.

The Regional Minister inspected about 15 abandoned Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) projects at Kajaji SHS and other basic schools, and several ongoing road projects in the area.

MrAdu-Gyan had earlier paid courtesy calls on the traditional councils of Mkomi and Bassa, interacted with heads of department and agencies of the assembly, and held an engagement with the press.

The various chiefs visited appealed to Mr Adu-Gyan to fix the Kajaji-Atebubu road, which was in a deplorable condition, and to extend more developmental projects to the Sene East.