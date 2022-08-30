Ghana: Gh¢250,000 Classroom Block Inaugurated At Teberebe

Teberebe — A new three-unit classroom block for the Teberebe M/A basic school in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region was inaugurated at the weekend.

Initiated by Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mr George Mireku Duker, and funded by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation at the cost of GH¢250,000, the school has a staff office, a store room and fully- furnished classrooms each with 120 tables and 120 chairs.

The Executive Director, GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah, noted that the partnerships with Teberebe and Mr Duker had been very exemplary, assuring that chiefs were key stakeholders in their development agenda.

He explained that the focus of the foundation was on education and training and that, since 2018, it had offered scholarships to about 6,000 beneficiaries in Ghana's universities including University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa.

Dr Eduah said 140 classroom blocks had also been built across the country, adding that "today we are at Teberebe and when you make the request we make sure we do it."

Mr Duker, on his part said the Teberebe school project suffered some initial hiccups but was happy that it had become a reality to address accommodation situation and also expand access to student's community.

Mr Duker appealed to the school management and students to continue to show neatness and good maintenance culture to sustain the life span of the structure for the benefits of future generations.

The Odikro of Teberebe, Nana Kojo Minnah II, commended Mr Duker for his continuous efforts at championing the progress of his constituents, especially ensuring that GNCP supported the Teberebe MA Basic school project to increase access to education.

Odikro Minnah said "Teberebe is suffering in the education sector, but we are making progress. By God's grace, we now have about 50 graduates some of whom are pursuing masters degree programmes and doctorates. Mr Duker, we know Teberebe is dear to your heart. God bless you."

The Municipal Director of Education, Mr Edward Aggrey Forson, believed the new school block would enhance teaching and learning at Teberebe, and also urged teachers to give- off their best.