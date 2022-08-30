Ghana: GCUC Makes Significant Stride

Kumasi — The Garden City University College (GCUC), a leading private university in the Ashanti Region, has over the last four years made some significant strides from 1, 700 student-body in 2018 to a population of over 4,400 students this year.

Within the same period, the GCUC established a Centre for Open Distance and e-Learning (CoDeL) to provide technology-driven programmes to increase access by enabling students to access education wherever they are, and to be able to combine studies with work, family and social responsibilities.

Presenting his report during the 14th graduation ceremony of the GCUC, the Immediate past President of GCUC, Prof. Edward Kwame Asante, said the increase in the number of enrolment at the university was as result of the hard work of the Office for Institutional Advancement (OIA) which increased the visibility of the university through its branding and marketing activities.

"The Marketing and Communications Unit designed effective branding and marketing strategies that gave GCUC a distinctive identity.

"The strategies were towards increasing institutional visibility, the mediatisation of GCUC potential, performance and activities of students, faculty, and staff. The unit's effective branding and marketing strategies, among others, have resulted in increasing the total student population," he said.

During the period under review, Prof. Asante said GCUC also won 150,000 U.S dollars, approximately GH¢1.2 million from the Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P) to complete the Phases 2 & 3 of the digitisation drive of the university to enable it to improve access to education through e-Learning, procure about 1,000 laptops to pilot students' access to learning tools and to also establish a career services hub, where students can explore career options that align with their strengths, gain information on employment, options, and find jobs after school.

Prof. Asante was grateful to the university council for the opportunity offered him to serve the university, and also to bring his experience to bear on their performance.

In all, a total of 1, 626 graduates from the university made up of 362 males and 1264 females were conferred with degrees and diplomas in various disciplines.

The Acting President of the college, Prof. Nana K. Owusu Kwarteng, commended the graduands for tenacity and focus during and throughout the COVID 19 pandemic.

"When your group braved it through the "new normal" of blended virtual learning with its unique challenges and scaling, that huddle testifies to the "unique and special steel within your group.

"We offer you a special congratulation on your success. You are Brand Ambassadors of Team GCUC. You have been equipped with the basic tools for lifelong achievement, depending on how you leverage the knowledge and skills imparted and imbibed to attain stated goals and targets," he said.