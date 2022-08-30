Ghana: OLY Win Ghalca G6 Tournament

Accra Great Olympics were crowned the 2022 GHALCA G6 champions after beating Bechem United 2-0 victory in the final at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

Goals from Abdul Yusif Razak and a spot-kick from Adrian Adjetey gave the 'Dade' boys their first silverware ahead of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League, which kicks off next week.

The winners started the tournament with a 4-5 penalty defeat to Bechem United and a 7-8 loss in similar style to Karela United, but managed a gutsy turnaround in the semis with an 8-7 victory over Berekum Chelsea to book a place in the final. Per the rules of the tourney, winners at the spot-kicks were awarded two points, whilst the loser settles for a point.

Handled by Coach Yaw Preko, Oly - who dominated both halfs of the game, broke the deadlock from a set piece.

A well-taken corner-kick was not dealt well swept by the Bechem United backline - with the ball falling to Abdul Razak Yusif who, unmistakably connected with the head from close range.

Bechem failed to operate as a team and lacked the finishing bite despite creating few opportunities. A Francis Twene long drive was not enough until the end of first half.

Just a minute into the second stanza, Bechem United skipper Kofi Agbesimah was unfairly shown the exit, after a ball hit his foot and came off his hand in the box. Referee Patrick Papala may have stunned the sparse crowd when he pointed to the spot - and red-carded the Chelsea captain in addition. A grateful Adjetey converted neatly from the spot to double the advantage for Olympics.

Looking to make things worse for Bechem, former Ghanaian international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu unleashed a 25-yard thunderbolt from a free-kick, but that effort was punched out by young goalie Aziz Haruna.

Great Olympics had two goals disallowed for offside, before Cephas Mantey wasted a glorious chance which could have reduced the deficit for Bechem United in the 79th minute.

The introduction of Prince Kwabena Adu and Andews Apppiah could not shrink the scoreline for the Hunters though they looked very purposeful upfront.