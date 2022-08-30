Ghana: Tarkwa SHS Launches 6oth Anniversary

The Chairperson of the Tarkwa Senior High School Past Students Association (TARSCO), Mrs Hannah Owusu-Koranteng, has urged past students to show appreciation by supporting development projects of their alma mater to enhance teaching and learning.

"Your gesture would enable the school to improve upon its infrastructure to accommodate more students for quality education," Mrs Owusu-Koranteng stated ahead of the launch of activities to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the school.

"With support both in cash and kind, you will be showing gratitude for the opportunity that TARSCO granted you to have holistic education which had propelled you to achieve excellence in your various careers today," she noted.

Speaking with the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, the TARSCO chairperson said the official anniversary launch scheduled to take place tomorrow, would be held on the theme: "Achieving academic excellence through discipline for national development," would bring together all year groups of Tarkwa SHS Past Students Association (TARPSA) in Ghana and abroad.

Some of the invited dignitaries who are also past students of TARSCO to grace the event are the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta and Deputy Minister of Education and Mrs Gifty Twum Ampofo.

The TARSCO chairperson named other special guests as the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mireku Duker, Regional Ministers of Western North and Western regions and all Parliamentarians in the Western and Western North regions and political party chairpersons in the Western Region.

"We shall be honoured to have the Omanhene of Wassa Akropong, Nana Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyi, as the special guest of honour at this all important occasion aimed at mobilising resources for the main celebration of the 60th anniversary to take place in November.

Mrs Owusu-Koranteng made a passionate appeal to all past students of TARSCO to participate actively in all the programmes lined up for the celebration of the 60th anniversary of TARSCO.