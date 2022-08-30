Ghana: Mountain Bike Race Slated for Oct. 1

The third edition of the Mountain Bike Race is scheduled for October 1 at Ashiyie with hundreds of riders expected to participate in the event.

Organised by Emmagee Fitness Centre (EFC) in collaboration with Eagle Riders Club, the event - which is open to young and adult riders, would see distinguished cyclists walk away with amazing cash prizes, medals and souvenirs from sponsors.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EFC, Emmanuel Antwi, explained that the event would be conducted according to the race course of age and distance.

He said ages five to six would compete in 3km; seven to eight years will engage in a 5km race, while ages nine to 10 go for the 10km event.

There would also be 11km for ages 11 to 12; 15km for 13 to 14 years, 20km for 15 to 16 years with men and women competing in the ultimate 30km race.

He said the first in each category would walk away with GH¢1000, second would take GH¢700 while the third positions would walk away with GH¢500.

"There would also be prizes for the first 10 riders in each category with other special awards to be given to some riders for their commitment," he stated.

He added that registration was currently underway and urged everyone to grab a bicycle and come on board for the event.

"This is supposed to be fun and a good way to exercise and keep fit to ensure a very productive nation," he stated.

The organisers, he said, would put in place measures to ensure all cyclists were protected on the road in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service.

He said last year's event was a massive improvement from the first edition and they looked forward to a bigger competition, this year.

"We expect that this year would be safe, fun as well as very competitive. We all need to come on board as cycling is one of the best ways to exercise," he stressed.