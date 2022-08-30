Ghana: Col Damoah Relieved of Post As C'ssioner of Customs Division of GRA

The Commissioner of Customs at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Col Kwadwo Damoah (rtd), who is currently under investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over allegations of corruption, has been relieved of his duty.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the former military officer to proceed on leave and hand over duties to the Acting Deputy Commissioner (Preventive Service), pending a substantive appointment.

The President, in a letter, directed Col Damoah to proceed on leave following the expiration of his contract of service on October 13, 2021.

However, the letter, which bears the signature of the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, made no mention of Col Damoah's investigation by the Special Prosecutor.

The President thanked the former commissioner for his service to the state and wished him well in future endeavours.

Col Damoah is under investigation by the OSP over his alleged involvement in irregularities at the port over the importation of food into the country.

The report alleged that the owner of the company that imported the food took advantage of Col Damoah's position as board member of the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority at the time to get favours.

A Deputy Commissioner of Customs in charge of Operations, Joseph Adu Kyei, was also cited by the OSP for allegedly issuing unlawful customs advance ruling.

According to the OSP's report, this reduced the benchmark values of the goods imported by the company, thereby reducing the tax obligations of the company to the state.