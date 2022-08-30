Ghana: GAF to Establish 29 Motorized Mechanised Infantry Battalion in the Western North Region

30 August 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Edem Agblevor

Ghana Armed Forces will establish twenty-nine Motorized Mechanized Infantry Battalion in the Western North Region to ward off security threats likely to come from neighbouring countries.

General Officer Commanding the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Joseph Aphour, disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on the Western North Regional Minister, Richard Ebbah Obeng at Sefwi Wiawso.

Brigadier General Aphour said the battalion would be part of the Central Command, made up of six regions - Ashanti Region, Bono Region, Ahafo Region, Oti Region, Bono East Region and Western North Region.

He pledged that by the close of the year, an initial 150 personnel and a Battalion Commander would be deployed to man the battalion with additional personnel to be added in due course.

The battalion, when establish, will be a whole community with a school, market, sports complex, church, mosque and other social amenities befitting its status.

The Regional Coordinating Director, Mr Ebenezer Amoah, who received Brigadier General Aphour on behalf of the Regional Minister said it had always been the desire of the RCC to help augment the security in the region, disclosing that the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Assembly had identified a site in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality suitable for the establishment of the battalion.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X