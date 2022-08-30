Ghana: GAF to Establish 29 Motorized Mechanised Infantry Battalion in the Western North Region

Ghana Armed Forces will establish twenty-nine Motorized Mechanized Infantry Battalion in the Western North Region to ward off security threats likely to come from neighbouring countries.

General Officer Commanding the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Joseph Aphour, disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on the Western North Regional Minister, Richard Ebbah Obeng at Sefwi Wiawso.

Brigadier General Aphour said the battalion would be part of the Central Command, made up of six regions - Ashanti Region, Bono Region, Ahafo Region, Oti Region, Bono East Region and Western North Region.

He pledged that by the close of the year, an initial 150 personnel and a Battalion Commander would be deployed to man the battalion with additional personnel to be added in due course.

The battalion, when establish, will be a whole community with a school, market, sports complex, church, mosque and other social amenities befitting its status.

The Regional Coordinating Director, Mr Ebenezer Amoah, who received Brigadier General Aphour on behalf of the Regional Minister said it had always been the desire of the RCC to help augment the security in the region, disclosing that the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Assembly had identified a site in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality suitable for the establishment of the battalion.