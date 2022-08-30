Ghana: IOM Chief of Mission Calls On Employment Minister

30 August 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Grace Acheampong

The Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Ghana, Ms Abibatou Wane-Fall, has called on the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations (MELR), Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah to inform him of her reassignment to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Mr Baffour-Awuah extended the Ministry's gratitude to IOM for its continuous support, especially for facilitating decent work, protecting migrant workers and labour migration governance in Ghana.

The Minister recounted the support IOM gave to the Ministry during the development of the National Labour Migration Policy (NLMP) from 2018 to its implementation after Cabinet approval in 2020.

"IOM supported the ministry to facilitate technical meetings of the National Labour Migration Working Group, the validation of the NLMP work plan, the standardisation of Bilateral Agreements template to guide the export of labour migrants and support on the capacity building on return, reintegration and tailored themed workshops among others," He said.

Mr Baffour-Awuah noted that the Ministry looked forward to working with the incoming Chief of Mission.

