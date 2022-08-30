Liberia: Dissent Against Boakai

As DPPL withdraws from DAL for God's business

Liberia's former Vice President and key opposition leader Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai appears to face dissent from some of his opposition allies, judging from one constituent party's withdrawal from a new alliance intended to back his presidential bid.

Democratic People's Party of Liberia (DPPL) political leader Rev. David G. B. Kiamu says his party has withdrawn from the Democratic Alliance of Liberia (DAL) because none of DAL's constituent parties demonstrates willingness to bring Liberia back to God.

"The vision of the DPPL is to see a Liberia now and in the future under one God," Rev. Kiamu told the NewDawn's investigative team Monday, 29 August 2022.

The Executive Committee of DPPL through its diaspora chapter with the consent of its political leader, Rev. Kiamu, sometime in July this year withdrew from the DAL.

DPPL said it was never informed that the purpose of the formation of DAL was to position it as a fallback for former Vice President Boakai when the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) was breaking apart.

DPPL said this was a big deception on the part of the other political parties within the DAL.

"Yes, it's true that my party has withdrawn its participation in the formation of the Democratic Alliance of Liberia which would declare former Vice President Joseph Boakai as the candidate," said Rev. Kiamu.

"When you ask about that, [they] investigated [you], I can confirm and say yes to you and you are correct. We have finally withdrawn from DAL," Rev. Kiamu disclosed.

Three opposition political parties in Liberia signed up for the new political alliance named the Democratic Alliance of Liberia on 25 May 2022.

DPPL's Rev. Kiamu, Vision for Liberia Transformation Party (VOLT) political leader Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe and the National Democratic Coalition (NDC) of prof. Alaric Tokpa signed the declaration of intent leading to the formation of the DAL.

Over three months after the signing, Rev. Kiamu told this paper via telephone conversation Monday that his party has withdrawn from the DAL because it wants people that will have the fear of God, love for country, transparent, independent and rational judgment.

He said his party DPPL is built on the principle to bring Liberia back to God because those who founded the country are people of faith.

Kiamu explained that after several assessments of other political parties' visions and political manifestos within the DAL, his party DPPL has discovered that none of them is willing to bring the country back to God on a Christian platform.

He cited lack of integrity and transparency as some of the things lacking in the DAL for which DPPL has withdrawn.

"And so, we can do that because our vision is to see a Liberia running under God, led by God, fearing faith-based people and others who are not and reach out to them and bring them to God," said Rev. Kiamu.

He noted that when the DPPL found out that its principles did not agree with the other party, it pulled out.

He complained that all of the parties including the ones in the DAL do not have the vision to bring this country back under the authority of God.

Rev. Kiamu noted that the vision of most of the other political parties including the Unity Party, is to fix Liberia, and many other things.

But he said the vision to bring Liberia back under the leadership and lordship of God where God-fearing men and women will be the ones leading public offices with transparency and integrity is lacking.

He noted that former Liberian Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakia is a man of God, but the party he leads, the former Unity Party (UP), does not have the vision to bring Liberia under God.

"DPPL as a party has that vision but the former VP party does not have that, even though he is a good, decent man and God-fearing," said Rev. Kiamu.

Rev. Kiamu noted that the DPPL declared its intention to form part of the alliance, but he is beginning to see what resembles a little bit of lack of transparency on the part of the constituent parties. -Edited by Winston W. Parley