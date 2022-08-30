Liberia: Judiciary Announces Korkpor's Retirement

Liberia's Judicial branch of government has announced the retirement of the country's Chief Justice, Cllr. Francis S. Korkpor, Sr.

But the Judiciary said he would continue in office until the end of the March A. D. 2022 Term of Court to enable him perform judicial responsibilities.

Korkpor stepped down as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, and head of the Judicial Branch of Government following over nine years of service in the position.

Former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf appointed Cllr. Korkpor as Chief Justice in April 2013, succeeding the late Chief Justice Johnnie Lewis.

Cllr. Korkpor served in the position up to his retirement due to his age. President George Manneh Weah has already nominated Korkpor's successor, Associate Justice Sie - A - Nyene G. Yuoh who must first be confirmed by the Liberian Senate to become the next Chief Justice.

A judicial press release announcing Korkpor's retirement quotes Article 72 (b) of Liberia's 1986 Constitution which provides that the Chief Justice and the Associate Justices of the Supreme Court and judges of subordinate courts of record shall be retired at the age of seventy.

But the same provision allows a Justice or judge who has attained that age to continue in office for as long as may be necessary to enable that justice or judge to render judgment or perform any other judicial duty in regard to proceedings entertained before attaining the age of seventy.

The judiciary emphasizes that even though Chief Justice Korkpor shall have attained the retirement age of 70 on Monday, 5 September 2022, he is required to continue in office until the end of the March A. D. 2022 Term of Court.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The judiciary said this is meant to enable him perform judicial responsibilities before him which he entertained prior to his 70th birthday as provided for by the Constitution.

"Chief Justice Korkpor is expected to hand down opinions of the Supreme Court at the close of this term of Court," the release said.

"The Judiciary family also expresses heartfelt appreciation to Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor, Sr. for his dedication, commitment and immeasurable service to the Judiciary Branch of Government in particular," the release said.

It also expressed appreciation to him for his service to the Republic of Liberia in general during his tenure on the Supreme Court Bench as Associate Justice and later, Chief Justice.

The Sr. Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Cllr. Jamesetta Howard - Wolokolie, on behalf of the Associate Justices, Judges and the entire Judiciary Branch of Government, wished Chief Justice Korkpor a very happy and blissful 70th Birthday.

She prayed for God's continued blessings upon his life and future endeavors.

According to the release, Justice Howard - Wolokolie intimated that an appropriate retirement program will be organized at the close of this Term of Court in honor of Chief Justice Korkpor.