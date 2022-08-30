Tunisia: Nigerian FM Affirms His Country's Willingness to Open Consular Office in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi on Monday conferred with his Nigerian counterpart Hassoumi Massoudou.

Ways to boost bilateral cooperation in all fields, notably trade, health, infrastructure and higher education, were at the heart of the meeting, according to a Foreign Affairs Department press release on Tuesday.

The two diplomats agreed to start preparations for the 8th session of the Tunisian-Nigerian Joint Commission to be held in Tunis.

The Nigerian minister, who led his country's delegation to the TICAD8 hosted by Tunisia on August 27-28, affirmed his country's willingness to open an office in Tunis to provide consular services to Nigerian nationals, especially students.

Jerandi promised to provide the necessary support for the opening of this office.

Othman Jerandi underlined on the other hand the need to increase coordination between African countries to further exploit economic opportunities in promising and high value-added fields.