Nigeria: Flooding - Kano to Demolish Structures On Waterways As Atiku Donates N50 Million

The Kano State Government has constituted a technical committee to expeditiously look into the prevailing flooding occasioned by the intermittent downpours recorded in the state.

The Kano State Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Kano.

He said that the government was worried about the occurrence of the floods, which wreaked havoc on the metropolitan areas.

Mr Garba said the committee was saddled with the task of studying the metropolitan roads, drainage systems and culverts that were dilapidated, with a view to rehabilitating them, or reconstructing new ones where possible.

He pointed out that the committee would also find out structures built on waterways that often times blocked the free flow of water, thereby causing flooding.

The commissioner expressed concern over the calamity and commiserated with the victims.

He called on the residents of the state to bear with the government, as everything possible would be done to address the situation.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has donated N50 million to victims of flooding at Kantin-Kwari market in Kano.

He made the donation on Monday, in Kano at an event to receive Ex-Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shakarau, into the fold of the party from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that hundreds of shops were affected by the disaster.

"We want to use this opportunity to sympathize with Kantin-Kwari market traders.

"We heard that flooding destroyed property at Kantin-Kwari today.

"We are going to send our N50 million assistance to the victims," he pledged.