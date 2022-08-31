Nigeria: Many People Trapped As Storey Building Collapses in Kano Market

30 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Seven people have been rescued and are responding to treatment

Many people are feared trapped on Tuesday after a three-storey building collapsed at the Beirut GSM market in the Kano metropolis.

The spokesperson for the Kano State's Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, told PREMIUM TIMES that at least seven people have been rescued and are responding to treatment in the hospital.

Mr Abdullahi said rescue workers of the Kano Fire Service are still working at the site. He said many persons are believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

The official said the building collapsed while additional stairs were being added to the building.

Mr Abdullahi said details of the incident will be provided later.

