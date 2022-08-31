Nigeria: 2023 Polls - Buhari Meets Governor, Says Nigerians Will Appreciate APC in 6 Months

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, said non-interference in elections gives credence to the political process, ensures participation and inclusiveness and shows that the governing APC respects the electorate.

He said this while receiving members of the Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF) led by the Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, at the State House, Abuja.

He assured Nigerians that APC would continue to bequeath strong political institutions that reflected their choices, through non-interference in elections, citing the outcomes of polls in Ekiti, Anambra and Osun states as indicators.

"I want Nigerians to know that we respect them and for us to show that we will allow them to vote for whom they want.

"We all witnessed what happened in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states. What happened in those states gives me a lot of hope that we are succeeding," he said.

He said for the 2023 elections, government would ensure that Nigerians were not intimidated or humiliated by those in positions, or the more privileged.

"We will not allow anyone to use personal resources or their influence to intimidate other Nigerians. We will not allow intimidation materially, morally or physically. This is the kind of leadership that can emerge and consolidate our nation.

"In six months, Nigerians will appreciate the government of APC that we are sincere and we respect them," he added.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the PGF thanked the president for his leadership, guided by wisdom and foresight, saying that the Nigerian economy had been growing, in spite of challenges.