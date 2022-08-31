Liberia: African World Airlines to Suspend Flights to Liberia and Sierra Leone

Monrovia — Africa World Airlines (AWA), a regional airline based in Accra, Ghana, has announced the suspension of its flights from Monrovia and Freetown due to high operation costs resulting from the rising cost of jet fuel.

It would be the second airline suspending its flights to Liberia this year due to high operational costs. Air France, one of two airlines that were providing direct flights from Monrovia to Europe closed its offices in April this year because of "the economic performance, the current geopolitical situation, and the Air France-KLM's overall plan to restore its profitability."

AWA's suspension was announced on Friday 26 August 2022 and will last till the end of the year.

In a statement signed by Captain Kwasi Oteng, its Chief Operating Officer, Africa World Airlines said "Recent developments within the region and beyond, have necessitated a review of the airline's domestic and regional operations, with particular focus on extended flights to Freetown, Sierra Leone, and Monrovia, Liberia."

Citing "rising fuel prices which have resulted in higher than anticipated operating costs," the airline said the decision is part of its route restructuring process which will to suit its fleet capacity, allowing it to remain competitive and sustainable.

The airline states that, "This unfortunate decision is hard fought and quite regrettable at a time when we pay particular attention to serving our cherished customers and business partners in these regions."

"We take this opportunity to express gratitude to all stakeholders who have facilitated our operation to Freetown and Monrovia, and greatly appreciate the patience afforded us during our planned temporary absence on these routes", the statement added

According to the airline, customers with bookings or pre-financed tickets for these routes should kindly contact their booking agents or local Africa World Airlines offices for assistance and additional information.