Liberia: Judiciary Announces Chief Justice Korkpor's Retirement

The Judiciary Branch of Government has announced the retirement of His Honor, Francis S. Korkpor as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, and head of the Judiciary Branch of Government, a retirement that will take effect at the close of March A.D. 2022 Term of Court.

Justice Korkpor will turn 70 years next Monday, September 5, 2022, the age required for a Chief Justice, Associate Justices, Magistrates, and Judges of subordinate courts of records to leave public office.

Article 72(b) of the 1986 Constitution of Liberian provides: "The Chief Justice and the Associate Justices of the Supreme Court and Judges of subordinate courts of record shall be retired at the age of seventy; provided, however, that a Justice or Judge who has attained that age may continue in office for as long it may be necessary to enable him to render judgment or perform any other judicial duty in regard to proceedings entertained by him before he attained that age."

In a release issued August 29, 2022, the Judiciary says even though Chief Justice Korkpor shall have attained the retirement age of 70 on September 5, 2022 as mentioned in article 70(a), he is required to continue in office until the end of the March A.D. 2022 Term of Court to enable him perform judicial responsibilities before him which he entertained prior to his 70th birthday as provided for by the 1986 Constitution specifically article 70(b).

The release also stated that the Chief Justice is expected to hand down opinions on behalf of the Supreme Court at the close of this term.

Meanwhile, the judiciary family also expressed heartfelt appreciation to Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor, for his dedication, commitment and immeasurable service to the Judiciary Branch of Government in particular, and the Republic of Liberia in general during his tenure on the Supreme Court Bench as Associate Justice and Chief Justice respectively.

"Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Her Honor Jamesetta Howard Wolokolie, on behalf of the Associate Justices, Judges and the entire judiciary Branch of Government, wishes Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor, a very happy and blissful 70th birthday and prays for God's continuous blessings upon his life and future endeavors, and intimated that an appropriate retirement program will be organized at the close of this Term of Court in honor of Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor."