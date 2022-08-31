Liberia: Min. Sirleaf Begins Discussions With UN Officials - As He Rallies U.S. Liberians to Form Strong Partnership With Govt

Liberia's Internal Affairs Minister, Varney A. Sirleaf has been slated to hold discussions with top United Nations Peacebuilding Commission and the Peacebuilding Support Office at the UN Headquarters in New York, in the United States of America.

The discussions, according to a dispatch from United States, got underway Tuesday, August 30 and Thursday, September 1, 2022 respectively.

It will focus mainly on the present Liberia's case for peacebuilding efforts especially a plan toward the 2023 General and Presidential Election.

The dispatch said several diplomatic missions at the United Nations have extended invitation to Minister Sirleaf for interactions on how they can contribute to peace and development in Liberia.

Mr. Sirleaf, the Minister of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Liberia is encouraging Liberians in America to form stronger partnership with the government back home for sustainable peace, reconciliation and development in Liberia.

It can be recalled that few months ago, Minister Sirleaf and several panelists shared their various countries' peacebuilding efforts during a zoom conference hosted by the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission and the Peacebuilding Support Office.

The Internal Affairs Ministry Boss could not travel to the United States of America to address the forum because of the COVID -19.

Meanwhile, on the sideline of his discussions, Minister Sirleaf since his arrival in the United States of America has been holding series of meetings with cross-sections of Liberians in various States across America.

Over the weekend, he held an interaction forum with Liberians in Newark, New Jersey, USA. The forum was under the auspices of Federation of Liberian Mandingo in the United States of America-FELMUSA.

At the gathering, Minister Sirleaf reiterated the message of Liberia's President George M. Weah by calling on Liberians abroad to return home and invest in Liberia.

"He rallied Liberians that it was time to join hands with the government to promote unity at all levels, because unity brings peace, prosperity, love and happiness".

Over 350 Liberians from all 50 States attended the forum.

Minister Sirleaf also explained about key ongoing efforts by the Weah-led Administration, including peacebuilding, the Local Government Act (LGA) of 2018, the recently passed Revenue Sharing Law as well as the entire decentralization program. He presented copies of LGA to participants for them to read and have deeper understanding.

"I decided to come to the US to sit with you all for us to interact, so I can explain to you efforts we are making back home, and solicit your support. If you don't know or if you get half true, then other people may lie to you", Minister Sirleaf pointed out.

Touching on the pending 2023 General and Presidential Elections, Minister Sirleaf called on diaspora Liberians to support the peace process and verify information to avoid panic and confusion.

He told the gathering: "You and I may have different political sides, but we are one because of Liberia, therefore let remain peaceful in what we say and do, what we write on social media and to each other. That is why I am here to talk with you and to also respond to some of your concerns".

Minister Sirleaf further said in recent time, President Weah visited all 15 counties with a message of peace and harmony. The President's visit was presented an opportunity for direct face-to-face conversation between the people and the President.

He added that the County Tour has provided additional information to the President on the needs of the people which is currently addressing in short term, medium and long term strategies.

The Minister's Technical Focal Person, Ambassador D. Emmanuel Wheinyue, who is currently in the U.S.A., indicated that his boss is visiting the United States to hold town hall meetings and other engagements with Liberians aimed at rallying support for peace and development.

Wheinyue said, Minister Sirleaf is being accompanied by Assistant Minister for Urban Affairs Mr. Abubakar Bah.

Meanwhile, Minister's Technical Focal Person said several engagements for Minister Sirleaf have been planned in different States including New York, Arizona, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida amongst others.