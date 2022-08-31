Ghana: Fiaseman SHS Inaugurates Gh¢2.7 Million 480-Bed Boys' Dormitory

Tarkwa — A 480-bed boys' dormitory constructed for the Fiaseman Senior High School at the cost of GH2.7 million, was on Monday inaugurated at Fiaseman in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality of the Western Region.

The one-storey block has a 20-seater water closet, 32-shower cubicles, washing base, two ironing halls and one mechanised borehole, was initiated by the Member of Parliament of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker, with funding from the Ghana Trust Fund (GETFUND)

In a speech, Mr Duker said : "We are not only concentrating on paying fees to ease the burden of parents, but also making sure that needed infrastructure to serve the various institutions are built to ensure that facilities are available for these children," he explained.

He stated that government would not look back that no 'reform or formalisation will get free SHS cancelled, assuring, "we will continue with it to ensure that Ghanaians are adequately trained and schooled."

The MP reiterated that government had the mandate to initiate programmes and projects in various sectors of the economy including education and sports because " that is why we're voted for."

He stressed "We have a contractual agreements with the people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem and Ghana and we're obliged to work and ensure that we work to satisfy the whims and caprices of our people."

Mr Darko-Mensah, for his part, recalled that, some people doubted plans by President Akufo- Addo to implement the free SHS policy, but, added, that dream had become areality.

He said, the team knew that the President had a good vision for Ghanaians especially the people of Western region.

"We started a free SHS journey with 13,000 students in the Western Region today as I speak to you, the number has increased by over 483 percent, to 53,00,and know Ghanaians will be so amazed the number of influential citizens that have benefited from free SHS," the regional minister added.

Mr Darko-Mensah said that, the new boys dormitory was in line with that vision to expand infrastructure and assured that government would continue to invest in secondary education.

"All over the world, there are financial crisis. But, even in this financial crisis, the Tarkwa road is still being done, we are still building schools and free SHS is still operating and the lights are our for students to study and pass.

Mr Saighoe thanked the government for efforts in reshaping the school to improve quality infrastructure including the multi -purpose dining hall and a six-unit classroom block, and, requested for a new bus to ease the transportation burden of Fiaseman.