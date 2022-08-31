Ghana: Porter Remanded for Robbing Student of Phone

A porter, who together with others robbed a student of an iPhone Pro Max at knifepoint, has been remanded in police custody by the Circuit Court in Accra.

Abdul Wahab aka Stone boy, Oblitey, and two others now at large, have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

Wahab has denied the charges and he is expected to reappear in court on September 12.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Josephine Lamptey said that the complainant, Desmond Adaworomah, resided at Bonatsire, in the Oti Region, while Wahab resided at the Spintex Lorry station, near Accra Mall, and solicited passengers for commercial vehicles at the station.

InspLamptey said on Sunday August 21, this year, at about 5:00pm, the complainant arrived in Accra from Bonatsire and alighted at Spanner Bus Terminal to ascertain directions to his brother's residence at Spintex.

In the process, prosecution told the court presided over by Mrs Rosemary BaahTosu that Adaworomah met a young man coming from the direction to his brother's residence.

Insp Lamptey said the complainant handed his iPhone mobile phone valued at GHc5000 to the young man so he could talk with his brother for further directions.

Prosecution said the young man after collecting the phone, started walking away towards the Accra Mall.

Insp Lamptey said the complainant followed the young man and Wahab, together with Oblitey and another attacked the complainant.

Prosecution said one of the attackers pulled a knife at the complainant and they collected his backpack containing his personal effect and GHc800.

Insp Lamptey said a seller at the lorry station assisted complainant to identify Wahab as the person who bolted with the phone.

Prosecution said Adaworomah reported the case to the Airport Police, and later when complainant spotted Wahab,he called his brother and they mobilised some men and they arrested Wahab who was escorted to the Airport Police.

Prosecution said Wahab, however, denied his involvement in the crime in his caution statement.