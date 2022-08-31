Nigeria: Tinubu Visits Jonathan, Seeks Support

The meeting was part of efforts by Mr Tinubu to get the support of all critical stakeholders for his presidential ambition.

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in 2023 polls, has met with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja.

The meeting is in continuation of Mr Tinubu's nationwide consultation with critical stakeholders ahead of the 2023 elections.

Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and one of APC's national leaders met with Mr Jonathan on Tuesday night at the latter's residence and was accompanied by his running mate, Kashim Shettima and five APC governors, among others, on the visit.

The source, who was at the meeting, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the brief meeting gave the leaders the opportunity to discuss various national issues and the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Mr Tinubu, after the brief meeting, was quoted as saying that he was on a courtesy visit to the former president being a former leader and one of the critical stakeholders in the Nigeria project.

According to the source, "Tinubu told Jonathan of his presidential ambition and sought his support. "

Those who accompanied the APC presidential candidate included Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Gov. Bello Matawale of Zamfara, Gov. Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa and Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, among others.

The source pointed out that the meeting was part of efforts by Mr Tinubu to get the support of all critical stakeholders for his presidential ambition.

"Truly, Jonathan was at home with us. He was very receptive. You know the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) no longer accords him that respect.

"He is more comfortable with us. He is happy that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu visited him, he is at home with his aspirations," the source said.

Mr Tinubu also recently had a similar meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta.