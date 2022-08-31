Nigeria: Tinubu Visits Jonathan, Seeks Support

31 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The meeting was part of efforts by Mr Tinubu to get the support of all critical stakeholders for his presidential ambition.

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in 2023 polls, has met with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja.

The meeting is in continuation of Mr Tinubu's nationwide consultation with critical stakeholders ahead of the 2023 elections.

Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and one of APC's national leaders met with Mr Jonathan on Tuesday night at the latter's residence and was accompanied by his running mate, Kashim Shettima and five APC governors, among others, on the visit.

The source, who was at the meeting, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the brief meeting gave the leaders the opportunity to discuss various national issues and the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Mr Tinubu, after the brief meeting, was quoted as saying that he was on a courtesy visit to the former president being a former leader and one of the critical stakeholders in the Nigeria project.

According to the source, "Tinubu told Jonathan of his presidential ambition and sought his support. "

Those who accompanied the APC presidential candidate included Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Gov. Bello Matawale of Zamfara, Gov. Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa and Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, among others.

The source pointed out that the meeting was part of efforts by Mr Tinubu to get the support of all critical stakeholders for his presidential ambition.

"Truly, Jonathan was at home with us. He was very receptive. You know the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) no longer accords him that respect.

"He is more comfortable with us. He is happy that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu visited him, he is at home with his aspirations," the source said.

Mr Tinubu also recently had a similar meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X