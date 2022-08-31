Nigeria: Wizkid 'Made in Lagos' Makes African History With U.S. Gold Certification

Afrobeats superstar singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun "Wizkid" has achieved another incredible feat in his stellar career.

His fourth-studio album titled "Made in Lagos" was certified Gold in the United States on Monday, August 29th, 2022.

The Recording Industry Association of America announced the Gold Certification of Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' album after it sold over 500,000 copies in the United States.

Wizkid becomes the first and only Nigerian and African artist to have his album sell above 500,000 copies in the United States.

The biggest song of the album was 'Essence' remix featuring American Pop star Justin Bieber and Afrobeats superstar, Tems.

Grammy nominee "Essence" was awarded "Best Collaboration Award" at the 2020 BET Awards as Wizkid became the first ever African artiste(alongside Tems) to win a major BET award category.

The song enjoyed an impressive level of success in the United States, it peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is a two-time platinum.

Wizkid's "Made In Lagos" Album (Achievements)

The Grammy-nominated album featured hit tracks and contributions from Tems, Burna Boy, Damian Marley, Skepta, Ella Mai, H.E.R., Buju, "Essence" remix featuring Tems and Canadian singer Justin Bieber and many more.

~ 'Made In Lagos' earned a Grammy nomination in the World Album Category at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

~ 'Essence' also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Global Song.

~ 'Made In Lagos' peaked at number 28 on the Billboard 200 which was a Nigerian record at the time.

~ 'Made In Lagos' is the first African album to be certified Gold in the United States.

~ 'Essence' is the first Afrobeats song to earn a platinum plaque in the United States and it's also the only Nigerian song to be double platinum.

~ 'Essence' won the Collaboration of the Year at the 2022 BET awards making it the first Afrobeats song to win a major category in the history of the BET.

~ 'Essence' remix peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 becoming the highest charting Afrobeats song on the chart.

~ 'Made In Lagos' is the first African Album to debut on US Spotify Global Albums Chart.

~ 'Made In Lagos' is the first Nigerian album to spend multiple weeks atop the Billboard World Album Chart spending three weeks at the top of the chart.

~ 'Made In Lagos' spent 86 weeks on the Billboard World Album Charts thus becoming the longest charting Nigerian project in the chart's history. It tops Fela's 'The Black President' which spent 45 weeks on the chart.

~ 'Made In Lagos' is the first Nigerian album to spend consecutive at the summit of the Billboard World Album Charts spending 7 weeks at the top.

Wizkid surely deserves encomiums for being one of the many artistes placing Afrobeats on the world map.

With his next album 'More Love, Less Ego' on the way, Starboy will be looking to further break new ground internationally.