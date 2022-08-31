Liberia: Alex Cummings Calls On Pres. Weah for More Decisive Actions On Sanctioned Officials

Monrovia — The Political leader of the Alternative National Congress, Mr. Alexander Cummings, has in an open letter informed President George Weah that the suspension of the sanctioned officials of his government does not commensurate with the gravity of the "international scandal"

The designation of these close and powerful members of your inner circle for acts of stealing and abuse of their offices is of serious embarrassment to the presidency and our country.

August 15, the U.S. Department of Treasury sanctioned three top officials and key members of Weah's inner circle for public corruption. They are the Minister of State for Presidential Affair, Nathaniel McGill, the Solicitor General, Cllr. Syrennius Cephus and the Managing Director of the National Port Authority,

President Weah has since suspended the sanctioned officials and called for an investigation into their alleged actions.

Cummings informed the President that there would be suspicion of him being a beneficiary of the acts alleged by the U.S. government on the part of the sanctioned officials if he failed to take decisive action against them.

"No serious investor would consider Liberia as a destination for investment to ease the hardship on Liberians through job creation and employment for our people, if your reaction continues to be weak, indecisive and not equal to the seriousness of the allegations," Cummings stated.

He recommended their dismissals.

Cummings stated that he and other members of the opposition political parties will continue to demand the dismissals of the sanctioned officials until it's done.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ANC political leader further expressed his disappointment over Pres. Weah's applauding of Rep. Solomon George's statement that if he were given the opportunity to be the Inspector General of Police, he will ensure that people who are opposed to the government disappear.

Stated Cummigns: "We have already seen many suspicious deaths and mysterious murders under your leadership of our country. We have heard threats of bloodletting by the head of your party's youth league and Mayor of the City of Monrovia. We have seen the violent reactions, including by organs of your party, to peaceful protests by Liberians, and recently to students of the University of Liberia, one of whom is still struggling for his life.

"Mr. President, every Liberian life is precious. Our peace and democracy were earned on the sacrifices - voluntarily and involuntarily - of Liberian and other lives. We will not compromise our peace and democracy nor accept to be silenced in the protection and exercise of that for which many paid the ultimate price so that all Liberians can have, enjoy, protect, and preserve for generations to come."

Cummings is also concerned about the recent decision by the Senate to remove and replace all electoral magistrates. He argued that the decision is not supported by any reasoning that advances fairness and improved the credibility of the electoral process.

He further contends that the decision also meddles with the functions of the National Elections Commission and leaves an unfortunate impression as the Commission prepares for the 2023 presidential and general elections.