Liberia: East International General Manager Says Company Has No Link to Nathaniel Mcgill

Monrovia — The General Manager of East International Construction Company and Quality Construction Company says the company has no link with the suspended Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill.

Mr. Jakona Kelvin Buima, however, said he has always maintained a cordial relationship with officials of government - past and present. He added that he has often regarded the suspended Minister of State as a "big brother" but maintained that the Minister who was recently sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department has no stake in his company.

He said those linking Mr. McGill to his company are only doing so as a means of witch-hunting him and his company.

"McGill has never asked anyone to give me a project or contract to my companies before to even speak about having shares or owing smy companies. I sometimes beg him for money. I am a businessman and I will do business with any administration that will come to national power. I did business with the Unity Party, I am doing with CDC's led government and I will do business with any administration that will come to power," Buima said.

According to him, his companies were awarded contracts during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf at which time there was no Nathaniel McGill or the current ruling Coalition for Democratic Change.

Explaining to this paper, Mr. Buima indicated that both East International and Quality Construction Companies were registered in 2010 and 2013 respectively, during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf administration. He urged investigators and well-meaningLiberians to go to the Liberia Business Registry for verification.

"Liberia is a society where some Liberians find it pleasant in bringing each other down for no reason or for just witch hunt or cheap envy," Mr. Buima lamented.

East International raised eyebrows when it began to get major contracts under the Weah-led administration including the 45km RIA Highway.

Since winning the contract for the expansion of the Robertsfield highway, there have been multiple concerns about East International's ability to implement the multimillion dollars contract, especially in the absence of equipment.

The framework calls for the project to be executed into three lots which include: 1) from Roberts International Airport to Junk River Bridge; 2) from Junk River Bridge to ELWA junction and; 3) the construction of the Junk River Bridge and the upgrading of the existing bridge.

The civil works with the actual construction of the road project is valued at US$80 million; design and supervision cost valued at US$7 million; and the management and resettlement action plan valued at US$7.5 million," Madam Kialain explained. "The length of the road is 45 km or 27.8 miles.

The design of the road takes into consideration many factors, including population density, social activities, and the topography, which led the highway into different sections. The new road, when completed, will have a toll location, which is the Junk River Bridge."

The RIA road is a project that is long overdue because of the safety hazards presented by its narrowness and darkness. The RIA Highway has been a death-trap since it was built in the 1940's, during World War Two. In the 70 years of its existence, it has claimed the lives of thousands of unfortunate passengers, both Liberians and foreigners alike.