Sierra Leone: Mismanagement of the City's Resources Contributes to Flooding Across Freetown - President Bio

President Julius Maada Bio has stated that years of poor urban planning and mismanagement of the city's resources were enormous contributors to flooding across Freetown.

President Bio made the above claimed on his Twitter page in response to Sunday, August 28 flash floods and landslide in some communities in the Western Area due to torrential rains. Seven people have been confirmed dead so far as a result of the disaster.

"The heavy downpour experienced this August points to the impact and consequence of global warming and climate change. But years of poor urban planning and mismanagement of the city's resources are an enormous contributor to flooding across Freetown," Bio claimed.

"I wish to extend my sincere condolence to the families and friends of those who lost their lives during today's torrential rainfall. Flooding has been reported in several parts of Freetown, and the situation has been alarming," the President Bio stated.

He said he was closely monitoring the situation since the morning hours and liaised with the management of the National Disaster Management Agency to keep citizens safe during the heavy rainfall.

The President however assured that his team would continue to reach out to the Mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, to proffer solutions to keep citizens safe during the rainy season.

He went on to thank all the government personnel and community workers that were working tirelessly to assist the affected communities, adding that his government would double efforts for flood mitigating measures during the rainy season.

President Bio concluded by sending prayers to all those affected by the heavy downpour, and advised citizens to stay safe in their houses and on the roads as they start their week.

According to the head of Sierra Leone's Disaster Management Agency, Lt Gen (Rtd) Brima Bureh Sesay, six people died after a mudslide in the mountain area of Looking Town in the eastern part of Freetown suburb of Kissy.

He said four men, one woman and a child died after their house was left buried under a mud that caved in, amid a torrential rainfall in the capital since the night of Saturday.

There are flash floods across the city with parts of the largest slum, Kroo Bay, left flooded or overwhelmed.

Former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma, on his twitter page,said once again flash floods and landslides have claimed lives and caused considerable disaster in Freetown.

He said such moments demand collective efforts in support of victims and in disaster management.

Hon. Kandeh Yumkella Yumkella also posted on his twitter account, saying "My heart goes out to all the victims of the Freetown floods. No doubt we are seeing the devastating effects of climate change and environmental degradation in our city. We need to do much more and be proactive to save lives and properties".

Mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr also sympathised with the families of those that lost their lives during the August 28th flash flooding at Looking Town.

"My heart goes out to the families who have lost loved ones in the mudslide today. Unfortunately successive governments have allowed people to live in dangerous areas. True climate change is real, but poor leadership is even more real," says Basita Michael former president of Sierra Leone Bar Association.