Sierra Leone: Call to Extradite Adebayor

30 August 2022
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Braima Moiforay

A group of Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) members in the United States, led Desmond Pessima has delivered a protest letter to the Netherlands Embassy in Washington, demanding the extradition of Adebayo to Sierra Leone.

Desmond Pessima is the Chairman of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party North America (SLPPNA).

The protesters marched to the Embassy of Netherlands where Chairman Desmond Pessima sent an equivocal message to the kingdom of Netherlands for immediate extradition of Adebayo.

"The protest was a call for an immediate cessation of threat and incitement from Adebayo who is currently using the land of Holland as a platform to incite deadly violence, threats, intimidation in Sierra Leone.The protest was purely against Police brutality, killing of innocent civilians , vandalism , holiganism , thuggery , domestic terrorism and insurrection in Sierra Leone," he said.

While at the Embassy, Desmond Pessima read the two-page protest letter to the kingdom of Netherlands and a representative from the Embassy met the protesters, signed and received the envelope on behalf of the Kingdom of Netherlands.

The representative, Mr. Steward, decided to take a group picture with the Sierra Leone community protesters to underscore the readiness of the embassy to take the request of the Sierra Leone community protesters with urgency.

The presentation of the protest letter to the embassy was punctuated by Singing the Sierra Leone national Anthem and individual interviews were conducted with some of the protesters as exhibited in the pictures displayed above .

