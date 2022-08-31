Nigeria: NFF Presidential Aspirant Akinwunmi Laments Deplorable State of Nigerian Football

The Lagos State Football Association chairman, Barr Seyi Akinwunmi, has expressed his dissatisfaction at the current state of Nigerian football.

Speaking during his official declaration for the presidency of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in Abuja yesterday, BSA as he is fondly called said football in Nigeria is not growing because of lack of accountability.

"I am not satisfied with where our football is. For example, in women's football, we have moved very far in the league and part of it is the referring. Few years ago, I encouraged the referees by giving them awards and it changed the referring in the league. In the men's league, there are lots of things we take for granted like hooliganism.

"Our football is not growing because there is no responsibility taken for each individual action. People get away with things because they believe their governors will support them.

"We have not institutionalised our law which says we should have a court of arbitration. When people know they will be called to action, they will adjust. From there, foreign investors will come in and I guarantee you that under my presidency, NPFL will be on television," he said.

The current NFF 1st vice president further said his action plan is structured across four key growth drivers which are development, the business of football, infrastructure and technology.

"My mission is to create an inclusive, vibrant and efficient football ecosystem beginning at the grassroots to develop a sustainable national football culture, provide pathways to success and fully exploit the Nigerian entrepreneurial spirit.

"My vision is to transform Nigeria into an epitome of football development using meritocracy, professionalism, technology, creativity, transparency and education," he said.

He however pledged to resolve the lingering crisis within the football fraternity in six months if elected president.

"The first thing I will do is to pledge to everybody that every decision that I will take as NFF president will be in the interest of football, and I will ensure we start the processes of inclusion, healing, cohesion of every facet of football. Within 6 months, I will resolve everything that has been dividing us," he vowed.

The NFF election is slated to be held Friday, September 30 in Benin City, Edo State, where Amaju Pinnick's successor will be elected.