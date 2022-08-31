Liberia: NBC Boss Assures Libing Oil Company Communities One Percent Annual Sale to Support Community Development Fund

Grand Bassa County — National Bureau of Concessions' (NBC) Director-General, Atty. Edwin Dennis, has assured the people of District 5, Compound 4, Grand Bassa County one percent of annual sale from LiBING Oil Palm Company towards community development, as part of LiBING's corporate responsibility signed with the government of Liberia.

Atty. Dennis over the weekend in a town hall meeting with members of the 12 villages that occupy the company's palm plantation said the company and the government of Liberia have signed an agreement and as part of the agreement, 17.4 of the agreement says the company is supposed to provide the community one percent of their annual sale.

He said the annual one percent will kickoff next year in February to be given to the 12 villages that host the company's plantation.

"The one percent will be given annually from the company's annual sale through a 10-man committee that includes three persons from the 12 villages, two from the government while five will come from the company to decide how the money will be used towards the development of the area," he said.

According to the NBC boss, he has already informed the management of the LiBING Oil Palm Company that it is now time to begin the disbursement of the community's one percent support as part of its community development fund.

The NBC further said the money will be disbursed.

The meeting according to the NBC Boss was a follow-up visit to the 12 villages in line with President Weah mandate for the people themselves to decide what they want to do with their community development funds.

In response, the head for the women group in District 5, compound #4 Helen Carter extended thanks to the NBC Boss for taking off some time to come and sit with them to talk about their feelings with the company.

She said the company for too long have refused to fix the road that connects the 12 villages which according to her is part of their corporate social responsibility, adding that there is still more work that the company need to do for the people of compound #4 because they are still suffering while they have a company in the area that is exporting huge sum of palm oil from there.