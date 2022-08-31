Liberia: WaterAid Liberia and MoH Join Global Team in Commemoration of World Breastfeeding Week

Paynesville — WaterAid Liberia along with the Ministry of Health of Liberia and other partners, over the weekend observed the official celebration of World Breastfeeding Week in Paynesville.

The World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) was established in 1992 to celebrate the importance of breastfeeding every year from August 1st-7th and coordinated by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) annually.

According to WaterAid Country Director Chuchu Selma, "clean hands with soap and water make breastfeeding safer".

He said the event is aimed to reflect on the gains and draw on lessons to improve breastfeeding, water sanitation and hygiene practices in Liberia.

Ministry of Health Deputy Minister for Administration Madam Norwu Howard, used the occasion to stress more highlights on the importance of breast milk and as well honor Mrs. Marmie Tisdell for successfully breastfeeding her child by the name of Charles who has been surviving on breast milk since birth.

She said breast milk is always fresh, clean, and help in many ways to keep infant healthy and as well protect them against many sicknesses.

UNICEF Program Deputy Representative Amadou Cisse for his part used the occasion to extend UNICEF greetings to protect the women and children of Liberia and ensure an enabling environment to foster the support for breastfeeding mothers is provided as a fundamental right.

According to him, UNICEF is proud to be a part of the 2022 World Breastfeeding Day with the theme: "Step up for Breastfeeding, Educate and Support," which remains the fulcrum for reducing malnutrition in the country.

He said with the high level of malnutrition rates amongst children under-five years, UNICEF is committed to saving the lives of children and women by supporting the government of Liberia to promote good nutrition including exclusive breastfeeding and supporting the government to provide improved nutrition and care practices particular in disadvantaged and marginalized communities.