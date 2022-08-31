Liberia: WaterAid Liberia and MoH Join Global Team in Commemoration of World Breastfeeding Week

31 August 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Francis G. Boayue

Paynesville — WaterAid Liberia along with the Ministry of Health of Liberia and other partners, over the weekend observed the official celebration of World Breastfeeding Week in Paynesville.

The World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) was established in 1992 to celebrate the importance of breastfeeding every year from August 1st-7th and coordinated by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) annually.

According to WaterAid Country Director Chuchu Selma, "clean hands with soap and water make breastfeeding safer".

He said the event is aimed to reflect on the gains and draw on lessons to improve breastfeeding, water sanitation and hygiene practices in Liberia.

Ministry of Health Deputy Minister for Administration Madam Norwu Howard, used the occasion to stress more highlights on the importance of breast milk and as well honor Mrs. Marmie Tisdell for successfully breastfeeding her child by the name of Charles who has been surviving on breast milk since birth.

She said breast milk is always fresh, clean, and help in many ways to keep infant healthy and as well protect them against many sicknesses.

UNICEF Program Deputy Representative Amadou Cisse for his part used the occasion to extend UNICEF greetings to protect the women and children of Liberia and ensure an enabling environment to foster the support for breastfeeding mothers is provided as a fundamental right.

According to him, UNICEF is proud to be a part of the 2022 World Breastfeeding Day with the theme: "Step up for Breastfeeding, Educate and Support," which remains the fulcrum for reducing malnutrition in the country.

He said with the high level of malnutrition rates amongst children under-five years, UNICEF is committed to saving the lives of children and women by supporting the government of Liberia to promote good nutrition including exclusive breastfeeding and supporting the government to provide improved nutrition and care practices particular in disadvantaged and marginalized communities.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X