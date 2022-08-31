South Africa: Experts Gather at Africa Tech Week Conference in Cape Town

Cape Town — The 2022 edition of the Sentech Africa Tech Week conference has begun, taking place in the Cape Town International Convention Centre from August, 31 to September, 1. Under the theme of 'Bringing Tech Closer to Africa', this year's event will see multiple experts share their perspective on technological progress made in Africa.

Per the event's official description: "Africa Tech Week is a technology conference, an exhibition and a Technology Awards Ceremony. It focuses on educating South Africa and other African countries on the challenges and opportunities to be gained by their drafting appropriate plans and policies for the 4th Industrial revolution. African Tech Week will also recognize and reward companies on the continent that have demonstrated excellence in the area of innovative product development. The speed of current breakthroughs has no historical precedent."

Some of the 60 'world-class' speakers expected at the event include Mlamli Booi, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director at Sentech, Philippa McCann, CEO and Founder of marketing agency People Have Influence, and Ofentse Mokwena, Strategic Projects Lead of Uber SA. The experts' panels will delve into the public and private aspects of policy along with the related implications, advantages and disadvantages. Industry leaders from the private sector, civil society, investors, partners, experts and academics will also share insight on topics including artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency and how they may affect Africa.