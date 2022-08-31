Nigeria: Lagos Govt Announces Traffic Diversion At Alakija - Ijora Causeway

The commissioner explained that alternative routes had been mapped out and would be repaired to enable seamless vehicular movement.

The Lagos State Government has said it would divert traffic at the Alakija intersection for repair works from 1 September till November.

The diversion is for the continuation of rehabilitation of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

Mr Oladeinde explained that alternative routes had been mapped out and would be repaired to enable seamless vehicular movement.

He stated that motorists inbound Badagry could make use of the service lane to access the diversion points at Festac First Gate or Agboju Second Gate to link 2nd Avenue inward Alakija, to reach their desired destinations.

He urged motorists going beyond Festac Town to utilise the diversion into the main carriageway after Agboju (Second Gate) onto the flyover bridge or exit the interchange bridge to connect to Abule Ado, to continue their journey.

"Motorists heading towards Abule Ado, Alakija, Old Ojo Road and Mile 2 would be diverted into Dantata to connect the Interchange Bridge and continue on the flyover towards Mile 2 on the main carriageway or exit into the service lane after the bridge at Oluti.

"Similarly, motorists on the service lane could connect Old Ojo Road via Alakija Roundabout while those on the Toll lane towards Oluti/Old Ojo Road axis are to use the flyover exit at Oluti opening and connect Old Ojo Road.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Motorists on the Lagos-bound service lane going to Abule Ado are advised to use the opening at Dantata to access the main carriageway and ascend the interchange bridge to make a U-turn and continue their journey inbound Abule Ado/Trade Fair," Mr Oladeinde said.

Ijora Causeway project

The government also announced plans to divert traffic at Ijora from Friday, following a notification received from the Federal Ministry of Works on the Ijora Eastlink/Causeway project.

Mr Oladeinde said that motorists would be diverted into the National Arts Theatre to access Ijora and Costain, as the flexible pavement linking Eko Bridge would be under rehabilitation.

He gave assurance that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials would be deployed to the affected routes to minimise inconveniences.

Mr Oladeinde said the officials would ease traffic flow during the course of the construction.

He said the ongoing projects across the state were geared towards creating and maintaining an efficient transportation system.

(NAN)