Ghana: Songhor Salt Project Will Rake in More Revenue for National Devt - Mcdan CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies, Mr Daniel McKorley, has expressed hope that the Songhor salt project at Ada in the Greater Accra Region will help generate more revenue to shore up the local currency.

He made this comment while speaking in an interview onTV3's Business Focus programme on Monday.

One of his companies, Electrochem, secured a 15-year lease for salt mining as part of efforts to grow the economy.

"Songhor salt exports will bring in enough dollars to help stabilise the cedi," Mr McKorley stressed.

He added, "I went to Ada to develop Songhor for the benefit of this country".

On the McDan Aviation, he indicated that the Commercial Private Jet Services, which is operating, had offered employment to over 400 Ghanaians.

According to Mr McKorley, Ghana was opening up to the world, hence the need to set another standard in business where businessmen and women would have the opportunity to do business with ease as far as travel was concerned.

He noted that the Private Jet business was a Fixed Based Operation (FBO) where anyone who can afford can walk in, make a request for a flight, pay and all other services from the place of residence to their destination and back, which will be taken care of by the Company.

"The flights have the capacity to travel to anywhere in the world," adding thatsecurity is excellently assured, with the SOP arrangements completed and the Ghana Airport Company and Aviation Authority completing works in terms of security.