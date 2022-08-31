Ghana: Akyem Otwereso Gets New Steel Bridge

Residents of Akyem Otwereso, a town in the Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency, are now beneficiaries of a steel bridge over the Asikusie River to facilitate the movement of persons.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who did the opening of the bridge at a brief ceremony last Friday, saidthe bridge came as a great relief to constituents who previously had to use longer and winding alternative route through Ayirebi to reach their various destinations.

The Asikusie Bridge, constructed decades ago, was made of wood and was smaller with a lot of its bolts coming off.

Virtually on the brink of collapse, the wooden bridge posed threats to users. This prompted the MP to intervene to facilitate its rehabilitation as part of a comprehensive programme to improve roads and bridges in the constituency.

In his brief remarks, a delighted Mr Nkrumah said the rehabilitated bridge would help reduce travel time and cost for his constituents.

Chiefs and residents of the area expressed appreciation for the rehabilitation of the steel bridge and thanked the MP for always putting the needs of his constituents first.