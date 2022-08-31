Ghana: 1,980 Boots for Premier, DOL Clubs

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will present a total of 1,980 pairs of football boots to Premier and Division One League (DOL) clubs for the next four years, GFA President Mr Kurt Okraku, has announced.

Speaking at the 28th Ordinary Session of Congress of the GFA at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence at Prampram yesterday, he said out of the number, 30 pairs of boots would be given to each Premier League and Division One clubs.

"This means that the 18 Premier League clubs will receive 540 pairs of boots each, whilst the 48 Division One clubs would have a total of 1,440 pairs," he explained.

He disclosed that the GFA had invested $100,000 in the purchase of the football boots which would be available to the clubs in January 2023.

In addition, he said, Premier League clubs would receive 40 footballs, while the Division One clubs pick 30 footballs each with Women Premier League clubs also making do with 30 footballs each.

"The footballs are available and would be picked up by all the clubs immediately after Congress," he stated.

"This is what it means by fixing the fundamentals of football. We can see clearly that day-in-day-out, we are rolling out policies geared towards reducing the cost so the clubs can apply their funds in other parts of the football business."

He also announced that all preparatory works towards the award of contract for the Bolga AstroTurf pitch had been completed by FIFA with the contract awarded to Greenfields Company Limited for which work was expected to start in September and completed in April 2023.

The FA boss employed Congress to become Ambassadors of Ghana football and positively project the brand, both internally and on the world stage, especially during the upcoming World Cup.

"I have faith that the strong foundation and positive strives we have achieved, in a medium to long term, will make Ghana football competitive internationally and appealing to sports fans, sponsors, partners and stakeholders," he stressed.

The GFA, he maintained, was committed to adhering and complying to good governance, auditing, ethics, transparency, financial and best global management practices to transform Ghana football.