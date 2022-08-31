Ghana: Gaagbini Farming Community Rendered Homeless By Floods

Gaagbini — Residents of Gaagbini, a farming community in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region were rendered homeless, following heavy rains in the municipality at the weekend.

Some of the affected residents are putting up with friends and relatives.

The heavy rains collapsed some mud houses and washed away farms, backyard garden and livestock.

Major roads linking the Gaagbini community to other communities were affected by the heavy rains.

The Gaagbini community is noted for being a flooding community anytime it rains.

A resident, Mallam Illyasu Malik Danaa, in an interview told Ghanaian Times that the perennial flooding in the community was as a result of noculvert on a bridge linking the road to the Gaagbini community.

He expressed worry that several reports had been made to the appropriate authorities, but nothing has been done about the problem.

Mallam Danaa stated that he had lost all his properties through the flood, adding that he did not have anywhere to live with his family.

Mallam Danaa appealed to the assembly, individuals, NGO and other benevolent organisations to come to their aid.

The Municipal Chief Executive For West Mamprusi, Mr Aremeyaw Somo Lucky Basintale, said the assembly would soon construct two new bridges for the area.

He said, he had tasked his engineers to check the sources of the water flow in the community.

According to him, the assembly was working hard with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to get relief items to the affected people.

Mr Basintale, however, told them to be patient as the authorities were preparing to get them some relief items.