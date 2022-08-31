Ghana: Bolga Divisional Police Command Refurbished At Gh¢1 Million

Bolgatanga — The Bolgatanga Divisional Police Command has said it remains indebted to some business persons, benevolent individuals and institutions, and non-profit organisations, for their invaluable contributions towards the completion of its infrastructure project.

The command says the fully furnished eight-room edifice, which costs about GH¢1 million, also has six befitting toilets and a kitchen net.

The Bolgatanga Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent DelaDzansi, who commended the individuals and organisations at the inauguration of the facility in Bolgatanga over the weekend, said the gesture would help bolster the confidence and enthusiasm of the uniformed men and women in the fight against crime.

He recounted that the divisional command was operating in a canteen, and the construction of a deserving building was nearly stalled because it was saddled with challenges of immense proportion, "but the outgoing Regional Police Commander, Commissioner of Police (COP) DrSayibuGariba, encouraged me, put fire in me, and with this, this is what we see today."

The Divisional Police Commander added that when he had finally thought about giving up on the prospect of seeing to it that the facility was metamorphosed into a giant building, a kind woman, Josephine Apanga, emerged and led a team of police to embark on "silver collection," hence enough monies were donated for the erection of the edifice.

Chief Supt. Dzansisaid the facility which was used as a full operational centre, began with three offices and two toilets but the command could boast of more offices and washrooms of late, owing to the large support from some benevolent individuals and organisations in the Bolgatanga Municipality and the region at large.

"When we first opened it as a divisional headquarters, we said the place was very small and couldn't have accommodated a lot of personnel to fight crime in line with the division status, so we made a promise during that time that we were going to expand the facility, and that is exactly what we have done.

"The sole reason is that, having an expanded facility with several units, including operational units attached to it, we hope a lot of personnel will be posted to this division for operational purposes only," Chief Supt Dzansi exclusively spoke with the Ghanaian Times in an interview on the sidelines at the inaugural ceremony held at the forecourt of the Divisional Police Command in Bolgatanga.

The Divisional Police Commander decried limited staff strength and inadequate vehicles which, he said, continuously frustrated the police in their patrols.

Transportation issue, he mentioned, was dire in the division, emphasising that, "for now, we have two motorcycles and a vehicle given to us by the outgoing Regional Police Commander, DrGariba. We hope to have a lot of motorcycles so that they can help augment patrols within the division which is made up of three districts and a municipality; such as Bongo, Nabdam, Talensi and Bolgatanga."

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu and other stakeholders who graced the function, pledged to support the police to make crime in the region an unattractive entreprise.