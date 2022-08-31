Ghana: Abesim Business Centre of Asa Savings and Loans Organises Health Screening for Customers

31 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Abesim — The Abesim Business Centre of Asa Savings and Loans in the Sunyani Municipality of Bono Region yesterday organised a free health screening for its customers.

About 200 women, mostly micro business operators, were screened for malaria, typhoid, blood pressure, eye care, blood group and blood sugar level.

The beneficiaries also received free medications.

The Goaso Area Manager of Asa Savings and Loans, Mr Emmanuel Asare Yeboah, described the gesture as a long-term social investment which was very critical to the sustainability and growth of the business in the Abesim enclave and beyond.

The activity formed part of the company's annual corporate social responsibility and was administered by health personnel from the Rafchik Hospital at Abesim near Sunyani.

He said majority of its customers were women-led micro enterprises of which the operators were overwhelmed with busy schedules, thus their inability to seek periodic medical check-ups, adding "upon releasing that, we saw the need to organise this free screening for them to be well-informed about their health status."

"A healthy customer-base is as important as the company maintaining liquidity. This will sustain our business relationship and grow the local economy and the country at large," he added.

The beneficiaries of the health screening thanked ASA Savings and Loans for its benevolence, and urged other businesses, especially financial institutions, to emulate the example.

In an interview, Ms Gifty Abadoo, an onion seller at the Abesim market centre, said "I have never visited any health facility for voluntary check-up. This is the first of its kind in my adult life and I am grateful to Asa for the opportunity."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X