Ghana: Abesim Business Centre of Asa Savings and Loans Organises Health Screening for Customers

Abesim — The Abesim Business Centre of Asa Savings and Loans in the Sunyani Municipality of Bono Region yesterday organised a free health screening for its customers.

About 200 women, mostly micro business operators, were screened for malaria, typhoid, blood pressure, eye care, blood group and blood sugar level.

The beneficiaries also received free medications.

The Goaso Area Manager of Asa Savings and Loans, Mr Emmanuel Asare Yeboah, described the gesture as a long-term social investment which was very critical to the sustainability and growth of the business in the Abesim enclave and beyond.

The activity formed part of the company's annual corporate social responsibility and was administered by health personnel from the Rafchik Hospital at Abesim near Sunyani.

He said majority of its customers were women-led micro enterprises of which the operators were overwhelmed with busy schedules, thus their inability to seek periodic medical check-ups, adding "upon releasing that, we saw the need to organise this free screening for them to be well-informed about their health status."

"A healthy customer-base is as important as the company maintaining liquidity. This will sustain our business relationship and grow the local economy and the country at large," he added.

The beneficiaries of the health screening thanked ASA Savings and Loans for its benevolence, and urged other businesses, especially financial institutions, to emulate the example.

In an interview, Ms Gifty Abadoo, an onion seller at the Abesim market centre, said "I have never visited any health facility for voluntary check-up. This is the first of its kind in my adult life and I am grateful to Asa for the opportunity."